Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian air attack damages nearly 50 houses in a central Ukrainian region (photos)

A woman dies after being rescued from rubble following the attack on Poltava Oblast.
byBohdan Ben
08/06/2024
2 minute read
Russian air attack
Consequences of the Russian air attack on Ukraine’s Poltava Oblast on 7 June 2024. Photo via Poltava Oblast administration
Russian air attack damages nearly 50 houses in a central Ukrainian region (photos)

A woman who was rescued from the rubble of her own home following a Russian air attack on the central Ukrainian Poltava Oblast has succumbed to her injuries. The attack, which took place yesterday, damaged over 50 houses in the region, as per the Poltava Oblast administration.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) managed to save the woman from the debris of her collapsed house. However, despite the efforts of doctors who fought for her life, she passed away in the hospital. Two other individuals at the scene received medical assistance for acute stress reactions.

To eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling, the DSNS deployed 70 personnel and 16 units of equipment. Rescuers utilized video cameras, body cameras, and quadcopters to enable rapid coordination. The local authorities express their gratitude to the defenders, rescuers, and medics and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, they managed to shoot down 9 out of 13 Russian Shahed drones as well as one Kh-59 cruise missile, which Russians used to attack Ukraine at night from 7 to 8 June 2024. Russian drone and missile attacks target Ukraine nearly every night, extending pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts