Russian air attack damages nearly 50 houses in a central Ukrainian region (photos)

A woman who was rescued from the rubble of her own home following a Russian air attack on the central Ukrainian Poltava Oblast has succumbed to her injuries. The attack, which took place yesterday, damaged over 50 houses in the region, as per the Poltava Oblast administration.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) managed to save the woman from the debris of her collapsed house. However, despite the efforts of doctors who fought for her life, she passed away in the hospital. Two other individuals at the scene received medical assistance for acute stress reactions.

To eliminate the consequences of the Russian shelling, the DSNS deployed 70 personnel and 16 units of equipment. Rescuers utilized video cameras, body cameras, and quadcopters to enable rapid coordination. The local authorities express their gratitude to the defenders, rescuers, and medics and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, they managed to shoot down 9 out of 13 Russian Shahed drones as well as one Kh-59 cruise missile, which Russians used to attack Ukraine at night from 7 to 8 June 2024. Russian drone and missile attacks target Ukraine nearly every night, extending pressure on Ukraine’s air defenses.

