Russian military hit industrial facility in Poltava Oblast overnight with drone

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 22 out of 27 Shahed drones over Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, and Poltava oblasts overnight into 5 June.

According to the Air Forces, Russian occupying forces attacked with 27 strike UAVs of the “Shahed-131/136” type from the areas of Kursk, Russia and Cape Chaudа, occupied Crimea.

Ukraine’s defense forces repelled the Russian air strike with air defense missile units, electronic warfare, and mobile fire groups.

Russian drones attacked an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast, with one person injured, Governor Dmytro Lunin said.

“The Russian army attacked Poltava Oblast at night. Fire groups worked on the Russian UAVs. There was a hit on an industrial facility in the Oblast,” Lunin said, adding that the injured man refused hospitalization.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging an infrastructure facility, five private houses, three outbuildings and a power line, Governor Serhii Lysak said

