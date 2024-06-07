Eng
France, US, UK confirm Russia uses chemical weapons on Ukraine’s front lines

Ukraine’s allies vowed specialized training support amid Russia’s escalating chemical and nuclear threats,.
byOlena Mukhina
07/06/2024
2 minute read
russian occupiers prepping hold hostage zaporizhzhia nuclear plant personnel
Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel, Tsaplienko
France, US, UK confirm Russia uses chemical weapons on Ukraine’s front lines

Canada, Finland, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States, which are members of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Information Sharing Initiative, have strongly condemned Russia’s use of chemical munitions in Ukraine and pledged to provide training and equipment necessary to protect Ukrainian forces and hold Russia accountable for their crimes. 

During Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has threatened Ukraine’s security with nuclear and other radioactive materials and facilities in Ukraine, which could lead to catastrophic consequences for the Ukrainian population and the environment.

In their May 2024 statement signed in Prague, Czech Republic, the participants of the Initiative expressed concern over Russia’s irresponsible and threatening nuclear rhetoric.

Furthermore, Russia’s seizure and continued control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant endangers the safety of millions of people in the surrounding area, the members of the Initiative claimed.

The participants said they are acknowledged that Russia has repeatedly used chemical riot control agents as a method of warfare, which is a gross violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The members of the Initiative said they committed to providing the training and equipment needed to protect Ukrainian soldiers and bring Russia to justice for its crimes committed in the peaceful country.

“We are determined to continue and grow our successful cooperation and to assist Ukraine in countering Russia’s use and any threats to use Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear weapons in this war,” their statement stressed.

In May 2024, Washington accused Moscow of violating an international treaty by using the First World War-era chemical weapon chloropicrin in Ukraine.

US accuses Russia of using banned chemical weapon in Ukraine

While not a deadly nerve agent, chloropicrin can cause severe respiratory distress at high concentrations. It was used by Germany against allied troops during World War I but has since been banned for military use.

Read more:

 

 

