The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported a significant increase in the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces in Ukraine. According to the latest press release, 4,035 incidents involving special ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances have been recorded between 15 February 2023 and 24 August 2024.

The report highlights that in August 2024 alone, 447 such cases were documented, indicating an escalation in the use of these prohibited weapons. The Ukrainian military specifies that alongside conventional weapons, Russian forces are deploying ammunition such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are riot control agents banned for use as a method of warfare.

The Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated in April 2024 that the use of chemical substances by Russian troops during military operations against Ukrainian Defense Forces had become systematic. From February 2023 to March 2024, 1,412 cases of Russian forces using “chemical” ammunition were recorded.

Ukrainian military officials emphasize that Russia is grossly violating the rules of warfare and ignoring norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction.

