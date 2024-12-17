Eng
Ukraine’s energy system hit by 1,100 Russian missiles in 2024, Ukraine’a UN envoy says

Kyslytsia underscored Russia’s declining power, rejected deceptive peace plans, and urged global support to prevent further aggression.
17/12/2024
Serhii Kyslytsia, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Photo via Ukrinform.
Russia has conducted twelve large-scale attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in 2024 alone, launching approximately 1,100 cruise and ballistic missiles at these facilities, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Serhii Kyslytsia, told the UN Security Council on 16 December.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

The most recent strike on 13 December was particularly severe, with Russians launching 94 missiles and 193 drones, Kyslytsia said, according to Ukrinform. He emphasized that the missile count specifically refers to those targeting energy infrastructure.

Kyslytsia expressed gratitude to all partners supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities, emphasizing that their contributions are vital not only as acts of solidarity but also as crucial measures to prevent genocide.

According to Ukraine’s UN representative, Russia continues to employ munitions containing toxic chemicals, with 4,950 documented cases since February 2023, resulting in injuries to over two thousand Ukrainian servicemen.

A lot of other deadly weapons remain in Russia’s stockpiles, mostly from the Soviet times. Guided aerial bombs are among the deadliest. In just one week, Russia launched almost 500 guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian positions, as well as residential areas of Ukrainian cities,” he noted.

Kyslytsia said at the meeting that “the deliberate targeting of civilians, children, and first responders is a war crime, which underscores the need for the international community to hold Russia accountable and to intensify efforts to protect Ukraine’s most vulnerable populations.”

Speaking about Russia’s position in the war, Kyslytsya told the Security Council that “Putin’s envoy may issue threats to this Council and indulge in the delusion of representing a superpower. However, the reality is totally different: Russia’s over-extended neo-imperial ambitions are steadily unraveling.”

Putin will face the same failure in Ukraine as in Syria, Kyslytsia says

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the Kremlin’s intervention in Syria had culminated in failure, and Russia’s adventures in Africa would collapse as well.

“Putin’s ‘small victorious war’ against Ukraine will have the same ignominious end. He knows this, just as he knows that his portraits will soon be reduced to rags – not only in Syria but in Russia itself,” Kyslytsya remarked.

He urged the international community not to succumb to the Kremlin’s bluff.

Peace can and will be secured through strength, for strength remains the only language that the aggressor comprehends,” Kyslytsia underscored, noting that Ukraine’s vision of a just and lasting peace under the UN Charter is “in stark contrast with what Russia demands under the guise of ‘peace proposals.’ It is a demand to capitulate and voluntarily surrender our sovereignty. And this will never happen.”

