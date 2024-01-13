Ukraine military: Russia increases use of chemical weapons

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have recorded 626 cases of Russian occupiers using munitions containing toxic chemicals since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

“Just in January of this year, 51 cases were recorded. Moreover, the frequency of use is increasing. Up to 10 cases of chemical use are recorded daily,” the statement says.

The Ukrainian military specified that the Russian army most often uses grenades such as K-51 and RGR, which it drops from drones.

However, improvised explosive devices containing irritating substances are also used, as are artillery shellings with shells containing hazardous chemicals.

In addition, it was reported that on 14 December 2023, the use of a new type of special RGV-VO gas grenade containing the CS chemical was detected.

“36 cases of chemical use have been documented and sent for investigative actions as part of a criminal investigation by radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence groups from the composition of military units of the Support Forces Command together with the SBU,” the General Staff added.

