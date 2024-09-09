Russian shelling kills teenager, injures three in southern Ukrainian town

A tragic incident unfolded in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, as Russian forces launched an artillery attack on the civilian areas. The assault resulted in the death of a 16-year-old girl and left three adults wounded, according to Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration.

Russian forces are shelling Nikopol almost daily. This town, with a pre-war population of 115,000, is located just 4 kilometers from the closest Russian positions among Dnipro and, like many other Ukrainian towns, is within Russian artillery range.

Lysak reported that emergency services recovered the body of the teenage girl from the rubble of a damaged house. “Tragically, she sustained injuries incompatible with life,” Lysak stated, expressing his deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Among the three adults injured in the attack, a 79-year-old man suffered shrapnel wounds and was hospitalized. His condition is described as moderately severe. Two other victims – a 74-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman – received medical assistance at the scene and declined further hospitalization.

Lysak detailed that the Russian forces fired nearly a dozen shells at Nikopol, causing significant destruction in the city. Several private residences were among the structures damaged in the bombardment. The incident underscores the ongoing threats of Russian indiscriminate shelling faced by Ukrainian civilians in areas within range of Russian artillery.

