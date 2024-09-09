Ukraine and Japan strengthen IT coalition cooperation in defense sector

Ukraine and Japan have strengthened their cooperation within the IT coalition, as reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on 9 September. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine, Matsuda Kuninori, and his team in Kyiv to discuss further collaboration on implementing projects within the coalition.

The IT Coalition within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group or Ramstein Format, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, is dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces in IT, communications, and cybersecurity. On 7 September, Spain became the 13th nation to join this initiative, further strengthening the collective effort to assist Ukraine in these critical technological areas.

During the meeting, Chernohorenko briefed the Japanese delegation on the digital transformation of the Ukrainian military. She highlighted top projects such as Reserve+, Army+, the Drone Coalition, and the DELTA combat system, which recently passed NATO standards verification.

The Deputy Minister also provided insights into new functions that the Ministry of Defense plans to implement in Reserve+ and Army+ by the end of the year.

“Japan is a reliable partner for Ukraine, and I thank it for its participation in the IT coalition,” Chernohorenko stated, adding, “We agreed to continue cooperation on current initiatives, as well as to find new projects where our knowledge and capabilities could be useful to each other.”

