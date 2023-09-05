Ukrainian Parliament dismisses Defense Minister Reznikov from office

On 5 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) approved Oleksii Reznikov’s resignation from the Defense Minister post after he gave the MPs a summary of 552 days of his work in office. This is according to a Telegram post by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

According to Zhelezniak, 327 people’s deputies voted for Reznikov’s resignation.

He further stated that the Rada is scheduled to consider the appointment of Rustem Umerov as the new Defense Minister on the next day, 6 September. Currently, Umerov is the head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine.

According to Reznikov, during his tenure, military aid for Ukraine has reached $100 billion, and the Defence Forces have adopted more than 200 types of Western weapons.

On 4 September, Reznikov submitted his resignation letter to the Verkhovna Rada after a string of army procurement scandals in the media. The Parliament’s Defence Committee supported the minister’s dismissal on the same day.

