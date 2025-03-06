Defense minister: Ukraine seeks alternatives as US intelligence sharing faces restrictions

Ukraine has not yet received detailed information about restrictions on intelligence sharing from the United States, but officials are already working on alternatives, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on 6 March.

“We have not yet received detailed information regarding intelligence data about how it will be restricted, but we are already working on alternatives, including that if necessary, we will request it from Germany,” Umerov said during a press conference in Berlin following talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Western media reported, citing US officials, on 5 March that the US has suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv, potentially undermining Ukraine’s military operations against Russian forces. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also confirmed that the US has suspended arms and intelligence shipments to Ukraine.

This information sharedvia intelligence sharing includes data about military targets and warnings about Russian missile and drone launches targeting Ukrainian territory.

Experts from the Institute for the Study of War reported on 5 March that halting intelligence sharing between the US and Ukraine could significantly strengthen Russian aviation. Russian air forces have so far faced serious limitations due to Ukrainian strikes on military facilities in Russia’s rear areas. This development could affect the course of combat operations by increasing the frequency and effectiveness of Russian air attacks.

The New York Times reported on 5 March that the halt of intelligence sharing with Ukraine will impact warnings about Russian drone and missile strikes against both military and civilian targets.

Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called the move “unforgivable,” saying that intelligence sharing between Washington and Kyiv had saved civilian and military lives.

Russian army attacks Ukraine daily with various types of weapons, targeting civilian infrastructure, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

