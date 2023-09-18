Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine government dismisses all six deputy defense ministers after new minister’s appointment

The Ukrainian government removes all deputy defense ministers and the ministry’s state secretary, a week after Rustem Umerov took over as the new Defense Minister, replacing Oleksii Reznikov.
byYuri Zoria
18/09/2023
Rustem Umerov addressing the Verkhovna Rada. September 2023. Photo: t.me/yzheleznyaka
Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed all deputy defense ministers and the ministry’s state secretary, the government’s representative to the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, wrote on Telegram.

Those removed deputy ministers are Volodymyr Havrylov, Rostyslav Zamlynskyi, Hanna Maliar, Denys Sharapov, Andrii Shevchenko, Vitalii Deineha, Kostiantyn Vashchenko.

The dismissal of the deputy defense ministers comes a week after the appointment of the new Defense Minister, Rustem Umerov, who replaced Oleksii Reznikov.

The Cabinet did not mention any reason for the dismissals of the deputy ministers, but such actions are typical following the appointment of a new minister.

Referring to unnamed government insiders, Ukrainska Pravda says all the deputy ministers had voluntarily submitted their resignations in response to Umerov’s request and had no intentions of resuming their positions.

