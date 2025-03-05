Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

FT: Trump administration freezes intelligence sharing with Ukraine

US intelligence agencies have abruptly terminated information sharing with Ukraine, potentially crippling its military targeting capabilities.
byMaria Tril
05/03/2025
2 minute read
ukraine grant citizenship foreign fighters families zelenskyy says members international legion ukraine's main directorate intelligence (hur) screenshot from hur's video photo_5424989530089444052_y
Members of the International Legion of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR). Screenshot from HUR’s video.
FT: Trump administration freezes intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Washington has suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv, potentially undermining Ukraine’s military operations against Russian forces, the Financial Times reported on 5 March, citing multiple officials familiar with the matter.

The decision follows a significant breakdown in diplomatic relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the meeting in the Oval Office on 28 Feb.

The intelligence cooperation has been crucial component of Ukraine’s defense strategy. The suspension could also severely limit Ukraine’s capacity to conduct precise military operations against Russian forces.

“Intelligence channels with Kyiv have been frozen,” said one senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe also confirmed that the US has suspended arms and intelligence shipments to Ukraine. “Ratcliffe says he looks forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace following the letter to POTUS,” Fox News journalist wrote in X.

The move comes after the Trump administration’s Monday decision to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine. A White House official told that the aid halt is to push Zelenskyy to demonstrates “commitment” to peace negotiations with Russia. However, even after Zelenskyy statement in which he called his public spat with Trump “regrettable,” WSJ reported on 5 March the aid cut off is not suspended.

 The Daily Mail previously reported that the US had also prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing Washington-obtained intelligence with Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts