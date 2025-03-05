FT: Trump administration freezes intelligence sharing with Ukraine

Washington has suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv, potentially undermining Ukraine’s military operations against Russian forces, the Financial Times reported on 5 March, citing multiple officials familiar with the matter.

The decision follows a significant breakdown in diplomatic relations between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the meeting in the Oval Office on 28 Feb.

The intelligence cooperation has been crucial component of Ukraine’s defense strategy. The suspension could also severely limit Ukraine’s capacity to conduct precise military operations against Russian forces.

“Intelligence channels with Kyiv have been frozen,” said one senior US official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe also confirmed that the US has suspended arms and intelligence shipments to Ukraine. “Ratcliffe says he looks forward to lifting the pause and working with Ukraine towards peace following the letter to POTUS,” Fox News journalist wrote in X.

The move comes after the Trump administration’s Monday decision to suspend military aid deliveries to Ukraine. A White House official told that the aid halt is to push Zelenskyy to demonstrates “commitment” to peace negotiations with Russia. However, even after Zelenskyy statement in which he called his public spat with Trump “regrettable,” WSJ reported on 5 March the aid cut off is not suspended.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the US had also prohibited the United Kingdom from sharing Washington-obtained intelligence with Ukraine.

