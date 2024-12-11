Russian forces gradually losing artillery edge along certain front areas

A spokesperson from the Ukrainian Armed Forces has noted that the artillery advantage that Russia possessed has started to gradually decrease.

This narrowing gap could impact Russia’s ability to conduct its preferred style of intensive bombardment, potentially forcing tactical adjustments and offering Ukraine more operational flexibility.

As reported by Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, the ratio is now about one to three, while at the beginning of the large-scale invasion in 2022 the ratio was one to five.

“It’s different in different areas. First of all, I want to point out that it depends on where the fighting is active and where it is not,” the spokesman said.

A higher Russian artillery ratio vis-à-vis Ukrainian forces allows the Russian forces to hit large areas, without having to be precise, while Ukrainian artillerymen have to use every shell with precision, in order not to waste their ammunition.

However, Russian Armed Forces compensate for artillery strikes with air bombardments and infantry assaults. According to the spokesman, the hottest spots as of this moment are in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, with Russian forces allocating large amounts of forces and resources there against Ukrainian troops.

“In three tactical directions – Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka – the forces and means of three Russian groups of troops “Center”, “South” and “East” are concentrated,” Voloshyn said.

”This is about 150 thousand personnel. In particular, there are more than 70 thousand in the Pokrovsk direction, about 35-36 thousand in the Kurakhove direction and more than 40 thousand in the Vremivka direction,” the spokesman added.

Artillery remains a defining element of war

Both sides have relied heavily on artillery for offensive and defensive operations, using it to suppress enemy positions, protect advancing forces, and strike strategic targets. Artillery therefore remains a defining element of the Russo-Ukrainian War and plays a crucial role on the battlefield.

The war has showcased both traditional artillery tactics and modern innovations, particularly the integration of drones for targeting and the use of precision-guided munitions.

The massive scale of artillery operations has created significant logistical challenges, with both sides struggling at times to maintain adequate ammunition supplies. Western military aid, including modern artillery systems and ammunition, has played a crucial role in supporting Ukraine’s artillery capabilities.

The effectiveness of artillery in this conflict highlights why it remains a central element of modern warfare, capable of delivering sustained firepower while minimizing risks to personnel.

