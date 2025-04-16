Zelenskyy: Ukraine domestically produces 40% of weapons used on frontlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that domestically produced weapons now account for more than 40% of all armaments used on Ukraine’s frontlines.

Domestic weapons production provides Ukraine with greater security independence during the ongoing war with Russia. However, the country still relies greatly on international partners for military support, particularly advanced systems like US-supplied ATACMS missiles, HIMARS rocket launchers and F-16 fighter jets.

Apart from directly sending weapons to Ukraine, allies also fund Ukraine’s domestic weapons production through reimbursement contracts under the Danish model. This model helped to grow Ukraine’s defense output, boosted drone production surpassing Russia’s, and reduced reliance on Western stockpiles.

The president made this statement during a ceremony honoring defense industry workers on Defense Industry Worker’s Day.

Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to expanding its weapons production capabilities.

“Ukraine will always need its own strong weapons so that we have our own strong Ukrainian state. Ukraine will always need its own technological advantage so that Russia knows: we will respond to every blow,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The president indicated that Ukraine will continue to increase its weapons manufacturing both independently and through cooperation with international partners.

Earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal outlined Ukraine’s ambition to domestically produce at least 50% of its required weapons.

According to Shmyhal, Ukraine made significant progress in weapons manufacturing over the past two years, tripling artillery production, increasing armored personnel carrier production fivefold, and doubling both anti-tank weapons and ammunition production.

The Ministry of Strategic Industry reported an eightfold increase in cruise missile production in 2024 compared to 2023 figures.

This announcement follows Zelenskyy’s presentation of the Resilience Plan in autumn 2024, when he set a target of producing 3,000 cruise missiles and promised to increase direct funding for military brigades.