“A day in Ukraine is a month or more in Afghanistan” in terms of artillery ammo consumption – expert

According to NATO officials, the amount of artillery being used on Ukrainian frontlines is staggering. In Afghanistan, NATO forces might have fired even 300 artillery rounds a day and had no real worries about air defense, but Ukraine can fire thousands of rounds daily and remains desperate for air defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones, The New York Times wrote.

Now, nine months into the war, the West’s fundamental unpreparedness has set off a mad scramble to supply Ukraine with what it needs while also replenishing NATO stockpiles. As both sides burn through weaponry and ammunition at a pace not seen since World War II, the competition to keep arsenals flush has become a critical front that could prove decisive to Ukraine’s effort.