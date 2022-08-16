Russians use 40-60,000 artillery shells every day — Commander in Chief

Russians fire 40-60,000 artillery shells every day. Their main goal remains Donetsk Oblast where situation is the most difficult but controlled, Ukraine’s commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said in a conversation with Canadian counterpart General Wayne Eyre.
Zaluzhnyi also said that the location of missile systems along the state border with Belarus, in particular at the Ziabrivka airfield, triggers concern. The most intense situation is now on the axis of Avdiyivka-Pisky-Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast. Zaluzhnyi thanked General Eyre for the assistance, especially in training Ukrainian soldier.
