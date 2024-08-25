Zelenskyy proposed Modi to conduct second Peace Summit in India

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his support for holding a second Peace Summit in one of the Global South countries, specifically proposing India as a potential host. This suggestion came during an interview with Indian media representatives on 25 August 2024.

Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine is in discussions with countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Switzerland regarding the second summit.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized his support for India hosting the Global Peace Summit, describing India as “a great country, a great democracy.” However, Zelenskyy outlined a crucial condition for any potential host nation: “We cannot hold a Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the summit communiqué. No one is pressuring anyone, but it’s logical.”

Zelenskyy revealed that he had discussed all aspects of the first Peace Summit’s communiqué with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their recent meeting. He expressed openness to India’s participation in various points of the peace formula, particularly highlighting the humanitarian aspect of returning children affected by the war.

“Regarding children, there are several countries that want to help on this issue. There will never be enough of them. We would be pleased if India joined this point of the formula – the return of children, to the humanitarian aspect. From the point of view of your neutral status,” Zelenskyy explained.

The Ukrainian President emphasized that none of the points discussed at the summit pertained to weapons, suggesting that India could choose to join any of the topics and bring its own vision and views. “We are ready for an open and honest dialogue,” he affirmed.

This proposal comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine on 23 August 2024, the first by an Indian prime minister to independent Ukraine. The visit saw agreements on cooperation in various sectors and discussions on peace efforts.

