Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy proposed Modi to conduct second Peace Summit in India

Yet, he said, to make it happen, India would have to join the First Summit’s communique. “No one is pressuring anyone, but it’s logical.”
byBohdan Ben
25/08/2024
2 minute read
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 23 August, 2024, in Kyiv. Source: President’s Office
Zelenskyy proposed Modi to conduct second Peace Summit in India

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his support for holding a second Peace Summit in one of the Global South countries, specifically proposing India as a potential host. This suggestion came during an interview with Indian media representatives on 25 August 2024.

Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine is in discussions with countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, and Switzerland regarding the second summit.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized his support for India hosting the Global Peace Summit, describing India as “a great country, a great democracy.” However, Zelenskyy outlined a crucial condition for any potential host nation: “We cannot hold a Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the summit communiqué. No one is pressuring anyone, but it’s logical.”

Zelenskyy revealed that he had discussed all aspects of the first Peace Summit’s communiqué with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their recent meeting. He expressed openness to India’s participation in various points of the peace formula, particularly highlighting the humanitarian aspect of returning children affected by the war.

Regarding children, there are several countries that want to help on this issue. There will never be enough of them. We would be pleased if India joined this point of the formula – the return of children, to the humanitarian aspect. From the point of view of your neutral status,” Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not sacrifice territory or people for peace

The Ukrainian President emphasized that none of the points discussed at the summit pertained to weapons, suggesting that India could choose to join any of the topics and bring its own vision and views. “We are ready for an open and honest dialogue,” he affirmed.

This proposal comes in the wake of Prime Minister Modi’s historic visit to Ukraine on 23 August 2024, the first by an Indian prime minister to independent Ukraine. The visit saw agreements on cooperation in various sectors and discussions on peace efforts.

Related:

Zelenskyy urges India to stop Russian oil imports

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts