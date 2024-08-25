Eng
Zelenskyy urges India to stop Russian oil imports

Recent data indicated that India became the top buyer of Russian oil, surpassing China. In July, Russian crude accounted for a record 44% of India’s overall imports, supporting Russia’s war economy with billions of dollars.
byBohdan Ben
25/08/2024
2 minute read
Zelenskyy and Indian journalists
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaking with Indian journalists in Kyiv on 25 August 2024. Screnshot from the video.
In a recent interview with Indian media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on India to cease importing Russian oil, arguing that such a move would pose significant challenges to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If you stop oil imports, Putin will then face enormous challenges,” Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the impact of India’s economic decisions on the ongoing war. He acknowledged India’s independence in making such decisions but urged consideration of how continued oil purchases strengthen Russian military capabilities.

Zelenskyy explained that billions in oil revenue are directly funding Putin’s war economy. He stressed that for Putin to feel the true cost of war, his society must experience economic pressure.

I think the Indian government understands this. We will be happy to work on alternative ways. You are a big country here the question is not about millions, but about billions that go back to Putin, to Russia, and then he uses them because it is now a war economy,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President also discussed his recent meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Ukraine on 23 August 2024 – the first official visit by an Indian prime minister to independent Ukraine. Zelenskyy expressed appreciation for Modi’s desire for peace but highlighted the discrepancy between Putin’s words and actions.

Zelenskyy recounted telling Modi to be cautious about who he’s dealing with, pointing out that Putin talks about peace while simultaneously ordering attacks on hospitals.

Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine’s stance on territorial integrity, stating, “We are not ready to use our territories as one of the options for a peace proposal. We do not exchange people or territories for proposals.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not sacrifice territory or people for peace

During Modi’s visit, agreements were reached between Ukraine and India on cooperation in medical, agricultural, humanitarian, and cultural spheres. The two leaders also paid tribute to children who lost their lives due to Russian aggression at the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

