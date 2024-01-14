Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russia and China must join Ukrainian ‘peace formula’ talks – Swiss Foreign Minister

The 4th Peace Summit on the Ukrainian “peace formula” was held in Davos, Switzerland. There were no representatives from Russia or China present.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
14/01/2024
Russia and China must join Ukrainian' peace formula' talks - Swiss Foreign Minister
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the 4th Ukraine peace summit in Davos. Photo: Ignazio Cassis via X/Twitter
Russia will definitely be involved in discussions about the “peace formula,” said Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis at the 4th Ukraine peace summit in Davos. According to the co-chair of the summit, China must also be engaged.

Representatives of 81 countries and international organizations attended the meeting. However, there were no representatives from Russia or China present. Moscow does not recognize Kyiv’s “peace formula,” which involves the liberation of all territories occupied by Russia.

“We must find a way to include Russia in this process. There will be no peace if Russia does not have its say… China plays an important role. We must find ways to cooperate with China on this issue,” Cassis said.

Russia and China must join Ukrainian' peace formula' talks - Swiss Foreign Minister
4th Peace Summit on Ukraine in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Ignazio Cassis
via X/Twitter

Cassis also noted that countries that dialogue with Russia, such as Brazil, India, and South Africa, participate in the discussions in Davos and “can play an important role.”

“This can create a collective movement to engage countries far from the conflict but can play a certain role in influencing China and Russia,” Cassis said.

According to a statement by the Swiss Foreign Ministry published this week, “the aim of the conference is to finalize the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine. “

Ukraine hopes to hold a Global Peace Summit, where world leaders will approve common principles for resolving the war.

Read more: 

