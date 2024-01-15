Switzerland to host Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swiss Confederation President Viola Amherd have agreed to commence preparations for hosting a Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. Ukraine’s Presidential Office announced the development during a press meeting in Bern following negotiations between the two leaders.

A fourth international meeting on implementing Ukraine’s peace formula is taking place on 14-15 January in Davos.

President Zelenskyy acknowledged the success of the advisory format regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula, noting Switzerland’s efficient organization of the meeting.

“And I am grateful to Mrs. President and her team for the agreement that our teams will start preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders in Switzerland starting tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said.

Emphasizing the importance of the summit, President Zelensky said, that the summit “should provide the momentum for everything that has already been accomplished and make it certain that the end of the war can only be just and that the restoration of the force of international law must be truly comprehensive.”

On her part, President Amherd reaffirmed Switzerland’s support for the peace process.

“Switzerland is ready to organize the Summit. We have agreed that we will be deeply involved in this issue to make the peace process successful, and our teams will start working on it immediately. On our side, we have already appointed a person to be in charge of this issue,” Amherd stated.

President Amherd added, “Switzerland will continue to advocate for a lasting and sustainable peace in Ukraine. Switzerland is pleased to be able to contribute to this.”

The Global Peace Summit aims to harness and amplify the progress already made in peace efforts and to define a path towards a fair conclusion of the war, with a full restoration of international law, as emphasized by the leaders.

