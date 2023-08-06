Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Presidential Office: Saudi Arabian summit agrees on key principles of restoring peace for Ukraine

Over 40 countries agreed on “key principles of restoring lasting and just peace for Ukraine” during the Saudi Arabian summit, Ukraine’s Presidential Office said.
byIryna Voichuk
06/08/2023
On 5 August, a summit was held in Saudi Arabia with the participation of representatives of more than 40 countries to discuss the peace initiatives proposed by Ukraine.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak heads the Ukrainian delegation to Jeddah On behalf of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

National security advisors and political directors of foreign ministries of the following countries attended the meeting: Saudi Arabia, Australia, Argentina, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Estonia, the European Union, Egypt, India, Spain, Italy, Jordan, Canada, Qatar, China, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of South Africa, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Slovakia, the Union of the Comoros, the United States of America, Türkiye, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Chile, Sweden, Japan.

Representatives of the UN also participated in the summit.

In total, more than 40 states were represented in Jeddah, almost three times as many as at the Copenhagen consultations. This indicates the world’s great interest in establishing a sustainable and lasting peace, Ermak said.

“We had very productive consultations on the key principles on which a just and lasting peace should be built. We had an extremely honest, open conversation, during which representatives of each country could voice their position and vision. There were different views, but all the participants demonstrated their countries’ commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and inviolability of the territorial integrity of states. And it is on these principles that President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula is built, which we have described in detail,” said Andriy Yermak.

“Ukraine, world don’t need frozen conflicts” – Zelenskyy on African “peace plan”

The meeting in Jeddah was a step towards the practical implementation of peace initiatives proposed by Ukraine. Each state participating in the consultations has the opportunity to show leadership in global efforts for peace. And most of them have already defined their role in the implementation of certain points of the Formula.

The parties agreed to continue working at various representative levels to establish a just and comprehensive peace.

As part of the consultations in Jeddah, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Andriy Yermak held a series of bilateral meetings that will continue on Sunday. The Ukrainian side is discussing with its partners the details of implementing peace initiatives and cooperation in this area.

