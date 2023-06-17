“Ukraine, world don’t need frozen conflicts” – Zelenskyy on African “peace plan”

African leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during talks. Photo: president.gov.ua

President Zelenskyy has rejected South African President Ramaphosa’s call for negotiating with Russia to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, voiced in Kyiv during a visit of African leaders en route to Russia.

The Ukrainian president stated that peaceful negotiations with Russia are only possible after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the occupied territories.

He also mentioned that Kyiv would not again pursue formats like the Minsk agreements, a deal brokered by Germany and France that froze Russia’s initial invasion of 2014 for eight years, stating, “It is evident that Russia is currently trying to return to its old primitive tactic of deception. But they won’t be able to deceive the world anymore.”

“Unfortunately, this day began with another Russian terrorist attack against Ukraine. Russian cruise and ballistic missiles today showed Russia’s real contempt for both peace efforts and all world leaders who are trying to protect the world from aggression. Russia is the only source of the war and the only reason why the consequences of this war are harming the whole world, different peoples on all continents. No one can feel that their borders are protected and the safety of their people is guaranteed while Russia is trying to make aggression and theft of other people’s lands a global norm,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He emphasized that the cessation of Russian terror and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the entire territory of Ukraine is the only thing that can stop this war.

“Ukraine and the whole world do not need either ‘frozen’ conflicts or smoldering wars. We need peace,”Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

He presented the Ukrainian formula for peace to the African leaders and informed them how the specific points of the formula would lead to the restoration of full security for Ukraine and all other states and peoples who suffer from the consequences of Russian aggression in one way or another.

“Food security, radiation safety, maritime safety, stability of global markets and social peace in the world – all this is possible only when there is no aggression and when the peace formula is implemented. All the nations of the world deserve to live freely, without imposing someone else’s will by military or political means,” the President noted.

Ukraine rolled out a 10-step plan for peace last November when Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presented Ukraine’s “formula for peace” in a video address to the G20 summit.

The formula comprises 10 key points, including the withdrawal of Russian troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, return of all prisoners and deportees, and compensation for all damages caused by the war. Zelenskyy called on Russia to prove its commitment to peace through concrete actions and warned against trusting Russia’s words. He also called for the establishment of a Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and a conference to cement the key elements of the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space.

Ukraine is gaining support to hold a global peace summit based on this formula ahead of the NATO meeting in Vilnius. Zelenskyy’s peace plan has \also gained support from various international actors, including European countries and organizations like the Council of Europe.

The Ukrainian President’s office has emphasized the importance of an exclusively Ukrainian-led peace plan. They assert that foreign peace plans, such as a “Brazilian plan,” “Chinese plan,” “African plan,” or “Vatican plan,” are not suitable for resolving the conflict. The office insists that only a Ukrainian plan can effectively address the complexities and nuances of the situation.

While various nations, such as Indonesia, have also suggested peace plans to freeze the conflict and hold referendums in the occupied territories, Zelenskyy’s plan remains the primary focus.

