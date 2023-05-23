There should be no foreign peace plan for Ukraine, only Ukrainian – Ukraine President’s Office

In his interview with Radio Liberty, Ihor Zhovkva, the Ukrainian Presidential Office’s Deputy Head, said that the peace plan for Ukraine can be only Ukrainian since the war is ongoing in Ukrainian territory.

“There can be no ‘Brazilian plan’ for peace in Ukraine, no ‘Chinese plan,’ no ‘African plan,’ no ‘Vatican plan.’ Since the war is taking place on the territory of Ukraine, the formula for peace should be only Ukrainian,” he said.

Zhovkva added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to listen to any proposals, and these proposals “have already been made many times.”

If Ukraine finds the proposals from the alleged “mediators” acceptable, they should be included in Zelenskyy’s peace formula one way or another.

On 14 May, the President said that although Ukraine does not need mediators to negotiate with the aggressor, the peace formula involves those countries that really want to end the war.

On 24 February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published 12-point “peace” proposals to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine, comprising general phrases and calls for negotiations.

On 30 April, Pope Francis said the Vatican had set up a peacekeeping mission to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 10 May, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in peace talks and help the parties “find a middle ground” between their goals. In April, Lula argued that Ukraine should consider ceding its Crimean Peninsula, saying that “Zelensky cannot want it all.”

On 16 May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts had agreed to consider an African peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: peace formula, peace plan for Ukraine