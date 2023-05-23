There should be no foreign peace plan for Ukraine, only Ukrainian – Ukraine President’s Office

In his interview with Radio Liberty, Ihor Zhovkva, the Ukrainian Presidential Office’s Deputy Head, said that the peace plan for Ukraine can be only Ukrainian since the war is ongoing in Ukrainian territory.
“There can be no ‘Brazilian plan’ for peace in Ukraine, no ‘Chinese plan,’ no ‘African plan,’ no ‘Vatican plan.’ Since the war is taking place on the territory of Ukraine, the formula for peace should be only Ukrainian,” he said.
Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy
Zhovkva added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to listen to any proposals, and these proposals “have already been made many times.”
If Ukraine finds the proposals from the alleged “mediators” acceptable, they should be included in Zelenskyy’s peace formula one way or another.
On 14 May, the President said that although Ukraine does not need mediators to negotiate with the aggressor, the peace formula involves those countries that really want to end the war.
- On 24 February 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published 12-point “peace” proposals to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine, comprising general phrases and calls for negotiations.
- On 30 April, Pope Francis said the Vatican had set up a peacekeeping mission to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- On 10 May, Brazilian President Lula da Silva said he wanted to mediate between Ukraine and Russia in peace talks and help the parties “find a middle ground” between their goals. In April, Lula argued that Ukraine should consider ceding its Crimean Peninsula, saying that “Zelensky cannot want it all.”
- On 16 May, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa claimed that his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts had agreed to consider an African peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.
