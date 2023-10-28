Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Armenia participates in Ukraine peace formula summit for the first time

Authorities from over 65 Western and Global South countries attended the peace formula summit in Malta, including Armenian Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
byMaria Tril
28/10/2023
1 minute read
Armenian Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.
Armenia is participating for the first time in the summit for the Ukraine peace formula summit, which is being held in Malta today, on 28 Oct., Radio Liberty reported.

The meeting, attended by foreign policy advisers and national security advisers, includes Armenian Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

In September, Armenia sent its first humanitarian aid delivery to Ukraine, transported during a visit by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s wife.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also held their first in-person meeting earlier in October on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Granada. According to Zelenskyy, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Armenia and interregional economic projects. The meeting comes after Armenia’s parliament voted earlier this week to ratify the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, the peace formula summit in Malta brings together foreign policy advisers and national security advisers from over 65 Western and the Global South countries.

