Third Ukraine peace formula summit started in Malta  

Today, on 28 October, the third Ukraine peace summit started in Malta, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andriy Yermak said.

Yermak said that the summit brings together foreign policy advisers and national security advisers from over 65 Western and the Global South countries.

“Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts are paying off, as international support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula is growing. The large number of countries from the Global South involved in the recent meeting is proof that the world is interested in justice and Ukraine’s victory,” Yermak wrote in Telegram.

They will refer to plans to implement the five points of Ukraine’s peace formula. It includes – nuclear, energy, food security, and humanitarian security, including the release of prisoners and deportees, and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and the world order. According to Yermak, the peace formula aims to update the current security architecture.

Ukraine’s peace formula was first proposed by Zelenskyy in November 2022. The plan outlines 10 key points, including:

Radiological and nuclear safety

Food security

Energy security

Release of all prisoners of war and deportees

Restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

Justice and accountability

Preventing ecocide

Preventing escalation of the conflict

Confirmation of the war’s end.

The Council of Europe’s fourth summit has given its endorsement to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, demonstrating strong political backing for the plan. The first summit on the peace formula in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah in August gathered over 40 countries (this time it’s 65 countries). China’s participation in the gathering was hailed as a “breakthrough.”

By bringing influential nations together, Ukraine aimed to pressure Russia to end the invasion launched in February 2022. However, Russia has rejected the proposal so far.

The Ukrainian President’s Office insisted that only Ukrainian proposals should be considered for Ukraine’s peace. It asserts that foreign peace plans, such as a “Brazilian plan,” “Chinese plan,” “African plan,” or “Vatican plan,” are not suitable for resolving the conflict. The office insists that only a Ukrainian plan can effectively address the complexities and nuances of the situation.

As a result of the previous summit, the participating states agreed on “key principles of restoring lasting and just peace for Ukraine,” according to Andriy Yermak. They did not reach an agreement on all points of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “peace formula,” but dialogue continues on contentious issues.

One of the points of the 10-point plan that still remained problematic is that on justice, which provides for the punishment of the Russian political leadership guilty of aggression, war crimes, etc., and compensation to Ukraine, Yermak said. Yermak also said that after the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine plans to hold two summits on the “peace formula” presented by Zelenskyy, one of the summits involving Russia.

Moreover, the number of countries from all over the world joining to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula increases each time. In August 2023, the summit gathered over 40 countries. Today, in October, 65 countries joined the peace formula summit.

“This diverse participation demonstrates that support for Ukraine’s peace plan is expanding globally,” Yermak added.

