In the occupied Ukrainian village of Siedove in Donetsk Oblast, a sizable Russian ammunition depot is on fire, causing explosions and a significant blaze, as reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to occupied Mariupol’s exiled mayor. He also said that there was a power outage in Siedove.

“Beautiful. It will definitely continue detonating until morning. Locals say only a third of the warehouse has been destroyed so far, but nothing can be salvaged there,” Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that the Russians had converted the village into an ammunition depot and a parking area for military vehicles.

According to Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplyenko, Russian helicopters that had landed in Siedove for repairs were destroyed, along with the repair base.

Siedove is located on the shores of the Sea of Azov, 7 kilometers from the occupied Novoazovsk and near the Russian border.

