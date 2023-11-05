Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Explosions and fire engulf Russian ammo depot in occupied Ukrainian village

The Russians have converted Sedove in Donetsk Oblast into an ammunition depot and a parking area for military vehicles.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
05/11/2023
1 minute read
Explosions in the occupied village of Sedove in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: screenshot from the video, published by Petro Andriushchenko
In the occupied Ukrainian village of Siedove in Donetsk Oblast, a sizable Russian ammunition depot is on fire, causing explosions and a significant blaze, as reported by Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to occupied Mariupol’s exiled mayor. He also said that there was a power outage in Siedove.

“Beautiful. It will definitely continue detonating until morning. Locals say only a third of the warehouse has been destroyed so far, but nothing can be salvaged there,” Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

He also noted that the Russians had converted the village into an ammunition depot and a parking area for military vehicles.

According to Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplyenko, Russian helicopters that had landed in Siedove for repairs were destroyed, along with the repair base. 

Siedove is located on the shores of the Sea of Azov, 7 kilometers from the occupied Novoazovsk and near the Russian border.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
