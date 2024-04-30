Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Ukraine’s disruption of Russian tactical air likely to force Russia to further disperse aircraft

Ukraine’s April 27 drone strike on Russia’s Kushchevskaya airfield disrupted Russian air operations, likely forcing Russia to disperse its aircraft and reallocate air defenses, impacting its aerial bombardment campaign against Ukraine, per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
30/04/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian drone strike Kushchyovskaya airfield
Geolocated footage of the aftermath of the Ukrainian drone strike at Kushshyovskaya airfield on 27 April. Credit: Dnipro OSINT
UK intel: Ukraine’s disruption of Russian tactical air likely to force Russia to further disperse aircraft

Ukraine’s April 27 successful drone attack on Russia’s Kushchevskaya airfield will likely force Russia to further disperse its aircraft and reallocate air defenses, impeding its aerial bombardment campaign, the British Defense Ministry says in its April 30 intelligence update.

The ministry wrote:

  • On 27 April 2024, Ukraine Interfax stated that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) used Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to strike Kushchevskaya airfield and the Ilsky and Slavyanskoil refineries in Krasnodar Krai. In total, the Russian MOD reportedly downed 66 UAVs, illustrating the scale of the attack.
  • Kushchevskaya airfield hosts a number of Russian fighter jets, including SU-34 FULLBACK and Su-35S FLANKER M. These are used daily in strike missions against Ukrainian frontline positions, including the heavy use of glide bombs. Open source videos show several glide bomb kits destroyed in a storage location at the airfield.
  • Russian fighters, from Kushchevskaya and a number of other airbases, typically conduct 100 to 150 sorties per day, a significant percentage of those launching munitions all along the frontlines as Russia attempts to force breakthroughs through sheer firepower.
  • Ukraine’s ability to disrupt Russian tactical air, particularly glide bomb usage, is key to the wider defence of the frontlines. This successful strike is likely to force further Russian dispersals of fighters as well as reallocation of air defence assets to plug gaps.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts