Ukrainian-made drone flew 1,250 km and hit “target” near St. Petersburg, Minister confirms

“Yes, last night we hit the target, and this thing [drone] flew exactly 1,250 kilometers last night,” Minister Kamyshin said.
byIryna Voichuk
18/01/2024
Kamyshin
Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. Credit: Pete Kiehart via Bloomberg.
In a recent panel discussion in Davos, Ukraine’s Minister for Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshin, confirmed that a drone that attacked Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on the night of 18 January was of Ukrainian manufacture, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“We are able to produce something that flies and costs $350 per item, something that flew to St. Petersburg this night. It’s produced in Ukraine. Yes, last night we hit the target and this thing flew exactly 1,250 kilometers,” Kamyshin said.

This statement not only confirms the strike’s success but also highlights the range of Ukrainian-made drones and the overall efficiency of Ukraine’s drone production.

On 18 January, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported an attack by Ukrainian drones in Leningrad Oblast, claiming the drones had been shot down. However, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reported that while three Ukrainian drones were downed, two fell into the Gulf of Finland, while a third crashed onto the territory of the oil depot between fuel oil tanks, causing a fire.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, the attack was a special operation carried out by Ukrainian military intelligence.

