Blaze at another Russian oil depot in Rostov after Ukrainian attack (video)

Russian oil depot in Rostov Oblast reportedly attacked by drones, causing fire in multiple tanks. Governor claims four drones were shot down. No casualties reported. The incident occurs as a nearby oil depot continues to smolder from the previous attack.
28/08/2024
blaze another russian oil depot rostov after ukrainian attack (video) fire atlas oblast near molodezhny 28 august 2024 screenshots telegram/rostov glavny rostov-molodezhny-oil-depot-on-fire-drone-attack
Fire at an Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast near Molodezhny. 28 August 2024. Screenshots: Telegram/Rostov Glavny.
Blaze at another Russian oil depot in Rostov after Ukrainian attack (video)

In the early hours of 28 August, a drone attack reportedly targeted an oil depot in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, resulting in a fire that engulfed multiple tanks. The incident occurred near Molodezhny, approximately 180km from the frontline and close to the Russian border with occupied Luhansk Oblast.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry primarily targeting oil refineries, thus significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Lately, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil depots, supplying Russian troops with fuel and various military facilities, also focusing on aerial ammunition depots at Russian airfields.

Russian channel Baza reported that around 3 a.m., two drones “fell” on the oil depot, igniting a fire. By 4 a.m., three tanks were burning. No casualties have been reported, and two firefighting trains were dispatched to control the blaze.

Rostov Governor Vasily Golubev claimed that around 3 a.m., four drones were shot down in the region. He later confirmed that the drone attack had caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Kamensky district.

“Emergency response forces are involved in extinguishing the fire. There is no threat of fire spreading to residential buildings,” Golubev stated.

Local media identified the affected facility as belonging to the Atlas plant of the Federal Agency for State Reserves Management, located not far from the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky.

As of the morning of 28 August, videos posted by Telegram channel Rostov Glavny showed that the fire at the Atlas oil depot in Rostov Oblast’s Kamensky district had not been extinguished.

This attack comes as another Russian oil depot in Rostov’s Proletarsk was still smoldering on 27 August, nine days after a previous drone attack initiated a week-long fire.

At the time of the publication of this article, the official Ukrainian sources did not confirm the Ukrainian involvement in the attack. However, the attack follows the pattern of the Ukrainian campaign against Russian oil processing industry and accumulated supplies of oil products.

