Fuel depot fire in Russia’s Rostov region expands on second day after drone attack

According to Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, 41 firefighters have been injured in the ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire. Of these, 18 were hospitalized with burns.

Secondary explosions were captured on video:

Secondary detonations continue in Russia's Proletarsk fuel depot in Rostov region after Ukrainian strikes yesterday.



For the second day, firefighters are unable to localize the fire.

Video via Don Mash Telegram channel

As fire expanded to more reservoirs, local authorities declared a state of emergency in the Proletarsk district.

“Considering the complexity of the fire, the high-alert regime in the Proletarsk district has been elevated to an emergency situation,” Golubev announced via Telegram.

The governor also mentioned that additional firefighting forces and resources have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the strike on the “Kavkaz” facility was carried out by Ukrainian intelligence and armed forces. They stated that the oil depot was targeted due to its role in supplying fuel for the Russian occupation army.

Eyewitnesses initially reported seeing five drones involved in the attack, which resulted in a large fire engulfing diesel fuel tanks at the site.

