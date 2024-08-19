Eng
Fuel depot fire in Russia’s Rostov region expands on second day after drone attack

Firefighters in the Russian city of Proletarsk couldn’t localize the fire at the “Kavkaz” oil depot for the second consecutive day. The facility, which stored petroleum products for the Russian army’s needs, was attacked by drones on the night of 18 August.
19/08/2024
Secondary explosions continue in Russia's Proletarsk fuel depot
Secondary explosions continue in Russia’s Proletarsk fuel depot in Rostov region after Ukrainian strikes, 19 August 2024, screenshot from the video by Don Mash Telegram Channel.
According to Vasily Golubev, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, 41 firefighters have been injured in the ongoing efforts to extinguish the fire. Of these, 18 were hospitalized with burns.

Secondary explosions were captured on video:

As fire expanded to more reservoirs, local authorities declared a state of emergency in the Proletarsk district.

“Considering the complexity of the fire, the high-alert regime in the Proletarsk district has been elevated to an emergency situation,” Golubev announced via Telegram.

The governor also mentioned that additional firefighting forces and resources have been deployed to combat the blaze.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the strike on the “Kavkaz” facility was carried out by Ukrainian intelligence and armed forces. They stated that the oil depot was targeted due to its role in supplying fuel for the Russian occupation army.

Eyewitnesses initially reported seeing five drones involved in the attack, which resulted in a large fire engulfing diesel fuel tanks at the site.

