Ukraine cut off almost entire Glushkovo district in Kursk, Russians say

Russian sources claim Ukraine destroyed the last key bridge in Glushkovo District, Kursk Oblast. This action may isolate Russian forces and disrupt their logistics in the area, possibly leading to a withdrawal similar to what occurred in Kherson City in 2022.
by Yuri Zoria
19/08/2024
Glushkovo district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Map: Deepstatemap.
On the morning of 19 August, Russian military blogger Romanov Layt claimed that Ukrainian forces destroyed the last remaining bridge, connecting nearly entire Glushkovo district to the rest of Kursk Oblast. Later, the Russian Telegram channel Readovka and milblogger Yuri Podoliaka.

The information hasn’t yet been confirmed by Ukraine. On the previous days, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two of three major bridges over the Seym River, in Glushkovo and Zvannoe, with only one bridge remaining in Karyzh.

If the Karyzh bridge is destroyed, most of Glushkovo District would become surrounded by the river in the north and west, Ukraine’s border in the south, and the war zone in the east. Russia will have to rely exclusively on pontoon bridges and watercraft to supply its grouping of troops in the area.

The destruction of all bridges could disrupt the supply lines for Russian forces in southern Glushkovo district, potentially forcing them to withdraw, similar to the situation in Kherson City in 2022, which could allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to gain control over 600-700 square kilometers of Russian territory.

Ukraine started its incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 6 August, capturing more than 1,000 square kilometers and hundreds of Russian POWs.

