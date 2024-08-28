Russia constructs fourth pontoon bridge across Seym River in Kursk Oblast, satellite imagery shows

Russian forces have constructed a fourth pontoon bridge across the Seym River in Kursk Oblast, as revealed by satellite imagery from 26 August 2024, RFE/RL says. The new crossing is located near the village of Zvannoye, approximately 1.8 kilometers downstream from a previously damaged permanent bridge, according to RFE/RL journalist Mark Krutov.

Experts suggest that Ukraine’s focus on destroying bridges across the Seym River is part of a strategy to isolate Russian forces in the Glushkovsky district, located on the southern bank of the river between the Seym and Ukraine’s border.

This latest addition to Russia’s river-crossing capabilities in the region comes as Ukraine continues to target such structures with cluster munitions. The Ukrainian military has reportedly struck two other pontoon bridges across the Seym River earlier: one situated between Zvannoye and Glushkovo, and another to the east of Glushkovo.

A third pontoon bridge in the village of Karyzh has also been affected, either by Ukrainian attacks or intentional submersion for camouflage purposes. The permanent bridge near Zvannoye had previously sustained significant damage from Ukrainian shelling.

The newly discovered fourth bridge might have also been targeted:

If we compare the August 21st and August 26th @planet imagery of Zvannoye, we can not only see the new pontoon bridge appearing but also some burnt grass near it. So, who knows, maybe this bridge has already been targeted, like the previous ones. pic.twitter.com/pUWhpjcFaq — Mark Krutov (@kromark) August 27, 2024

