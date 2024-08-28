Eng
Russia constructs fourth pontoon bridge across Seym River in Kursk Oblast, satellite imagery shows

After the destruction of three permanent bridges in the area, Ukraine targets these crossings with cluster munitions, aiming to disrupt Russian logistics and potentially isolate troops in Glushkovsky district on the river’s southern bank.
28/08/2024
russia constructs fourth pontoon bridge across seym river kursk oblast satellite imagery shows russian near zvannoe 26 august 2024 planet rfe/rl 01000000-c0a8-0242-483f-08dcc6a7b7ac_w1023_r0_s
Russian pontoon bridge near Zvannoe, Kursk Oblast. 26 August 2024. Photo: Planet via RFE/RL.
Russian forces have constructed a fourth pontoon bridge across the Seym River in Kursk Oblast, as revealed by satellite imagery from 26 August 2024, RFE/RL says. The new crossing is located near the village of Zvannoye, approximately 1.8 kilometers downstream from a previously damaged permanent bridge, according to RFE/RL journalist Mark Krutov.

Experts suggest that Ukraine’s focus on destroying bridges across the Seym River is part of a strategy to isolate Russian forces in the Glushkovsky district, located on the southern bank of the river between the Seym and Ukraine’s border.

This latest addition to Russia’s river-crossing capabilities in the region comes as Ukraine continues to target such structures with cluster munitions. The Ukrainian military has reportedly struck two other pontoon bridges across the Seym River earlier: one situated between Zvannoye and Glushkovo, and another to the east of Glushkovo.

A third pontoon bridge in the village of Karyzh has also been affected, either by Ukrainian attacks or intentional submersion for camouflage purposes. The permanent bridge near Zvannoye had previously sustained significant damage from Ukrainian shelling.

The newly discovered fourth bridge might have also been targeted:

Frontline report: Strategic bridge destruction in Kursk Oblast cuts off thousands of Russians from retreat

