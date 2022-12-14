Norway sends ten bridges to Ukraine. The bridges have a total value of NOK 30 million (USD 3 million) and are financed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ humanitarian budget, Norway Posts reports.

“We know that these bridges will help Ukraine, while this does not weaken our own bridge preparedness,” says Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygård. “The war in Ukraine requires Europe to stand together. We want to contribute when we are asked, with what Norway has the expertise and capacity for,” says Nygård.

A total of 32 trailers with shower sets will be sent to Ukraine. The first trailer was sent from the Swedish Road Administration’s emergency warehouse at Bjørkelangen on Tuesday.

“Russian warfare has cynically destroyed important parts of the infrastructure in Ukraine. In order to get food, water and medicine and wounded Ukrainians to hospital, Ukraine is completely dependent on the functioning of the road network,” says Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

Over time, Russia has directed attacks against Ukraine’s infrastructure. In total, several hundred bridges and over 25,000 kilometers of road have been destroyed.

“The war in Ukraine can last a long time and we are prepared to have to contribute for a long time. In a short time, the government will announce new contributions. This will be in addition to the approximately 14 billion we have given or have promised to give this year and next year. Thus, Norway will continue to be among the leading contributors to Ukraine. Because even though we have given and give a great deal, the needs are almost endless,” says the foreign minister.

