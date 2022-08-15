Ukraine renders all bridges in Kherson Oblast inoperable for occupiers’ heavy equipment – MAP

Ukraine’s Operational Command South has reported that the latest bridge that it struck, across the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Plant, is inoperable for the occupiers’ heavy equipment.

This means that ostensibly, three crucial bridges for the occupiers’ group of forces are made inaccessible for Russian reinforcements from the east and Crimea. There are three bridges connecting the occupiers on the right and left banks of the Dnieper in this region: Antonivskyi car and rail bridges, and the Kakhovskyi bridge across the dam. The Ukrainian Army has also hit the Dariivskyi bridge across the Inhulets river, which connected the south and north subgroups of the occupiers on the right bank of the Dnieper in Kherson Oblast.

The Ukrainian Army has consistently targeted Russian-held bridges in Kherson Oblast. The lastest strikes on the Antonivskyi and Kakhovskyi bridges took place on 8 August. The Russian occupiers attempted to repair the bridges but so far they are inoperable.

Tags: bridges, Kherson