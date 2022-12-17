Kyiv pedestrian bridge was reopened for visitors after three-month reconstruction due to a Russian missile attack

The “Klytshko bridge” was built in 2019, damaged by the Russian missile attack on 10 October 2022, and reopened on 17 December 2022.

All 18 damaged floor glass units were replaced, and also 143 side glasses. The cables stretched along the bridge were also restored. In addition, workers once again examined the supports of the structure, the lighting system, and video surveillance. The snow was removed and the bridge was covered by anti-icing materials.

“So, one of our symbols of invincibility is again gladly waiting for the residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital,” Kyiv mayor Vitaliy Klytshko said.

Kyiv pedestrian bridge was reopened for visitors after a three-month reconstruction. A Russian missile attack damaged it on 10 Oct All 18 floor glass units & 143 side glasses were replaced and the bridge was covered by anti-icing materials.https://t.co/AhKwZNdYI0 pic.twitter.com/os22cLayOa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 17, 2022

The 2019 Kyiv bridge known as the “Klytchko bridge” was made from Azovstal steel produced in Mariupol. Russian missile hit right under the bridge but the damage was not critical and it became possible to restore & reopen it.