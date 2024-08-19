Eng
Fire at Russia’s Trans-Siberian railway halts traffic for two hours (video)

A fire erupted at a Trans-Siberian Railway substation in Mariinsk, Siberia, halting train traffic for two hours. The incident’s cause is officially attributed to a technical malfunction.
byYuri Zoria
19/08/2024
1 minute read
fire traction substation russia's trans-siberian railway mariinsk kemerovo oblast 19 august 2024 screenshot telegram/astra kemerovo-railway-fire
Fire at a traction substation of Russia’s Trans-Siberian Railway in Mariinsk, Kemerovo Oblast. 19 August 2024. Screenshot: Telegram/Astra.
Overnight on 19 August, a blaze erupted in Russia’s Mariinsk, Kemerovo Oblast, Siberia. The fire occurred at a traction substation of the Trans-Siberian Railway, connecting Siberia and Russia’s Far East with European Russia and crucial for Russia’s military logistics.

Mariinsk is over 3,300 km from Ukraine, making it unlikely that the fire was caused by a Ukrainian drone attack, as their range has only reached up to 1,300 km so far. If the fire were linked to Ukraine, sabotage involving locals is more plausible. Ukraine’s SBU security service has previously conducted operations targeting Siberian railways with explosives.

Fire and explosion at a traction substation of the Trans-Siberian Railway in Mariinsk, Kemerovo Region,” the Russian Telegram channel ChK-ORPU captioned a video of the fire.

Another Russian Telegram channel, Astra, later reported the fire at a “traction substation of the Krasnoyarsk Railway” left Mariinsk, Kemerovo Oblast, without power last night.

During the night, the fire was extinguished by a fire train, but the incident was able to stop train traffic for two hours,” Astra wrote.

According to Astra, the transportation prosecutor’s office said that the preliminary cause of the fire was a “technical malfunction.”

At the time of this article’s publication, no Ukrainian security agency had claimed responsibility for the attack.

