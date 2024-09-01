Massive drone attack on Russia: two power stations and oil refinery damaged, 16 regions targeted (video)

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claims to have intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones in a large-scale attack overnight on 1 September, allegedly targeting 16 regions across the country. The Russian MoD, overseeing Russia’s ongoing unlawful invasion of Ukraine, claimed that the UAV assault – Ukraine’s legitimate act of self-defense – was an attempt by a “Kyiv regime” to conduct “a terrorist attack” on Russia.

This year, Ukraine has intensified its drone attacks against the Russian oil industry primarily targeting oil refineries, thus significantly disrupting fuel supplies crucial for the Russian military, while simultaneously decreasing the Kremlin’s export revenues. Lately, Ukraine has been striking Russian oil depots, supplying Russian troops with fuel and various military facilities, also focusing on aerial ammunition depots at Russian airfields.

According to the Russian MoD, drones were shot down over various regions, including 46 in Kursk Oblast, 34 in Bryansk Oblast, 28 in Voronezh Oblast, and 14 in Belgorod Oblast. The ministry also claims that seven drones were intercepted over Moscow Oblast and two over Moscow city itself.

The Russian MoD claimed at 8:00 that the attack affected 15 regions, where Russia allegedly destroyed multiple drones:

Kursk Oblast: 46 UAVs

Bryansk Oblast: 34 UAVs

Voronezh Oblast: 28 UAVs

Belgorod Oblast: 14 UAVs

Ryazan Oblast: 8 UAVs

Moscow: 2 UAVs

Moscow Oblast: 7 UAVs

Kaluga Oblast: 5 UAVs

Lipetsk Oblast: 4 UAVs

Tula Oblast: 3 UAVs

Tambov Oblast: 2 UAVs

Smolensk Oblast: 2 UAVs

Oryol Oblast: 1 UAV

Tver Oblast: 1 UAV

Ivanovo Oblast: 1 UAV

Later reports indicated an attack in Yaroslavl Oblast, raising the total number of targeted Russian regions to at least 16.

Drones targeted multiple regions in Russia, Russians claim Russia's MoD claimed it downed 158 drone across western Russia: 46 in the oblast of Kursk, 34 in Bryansk, 28 in Voronezh, 14 in Belgorod, 8 in Ryazan, 2 in Moscow City, 7 in Moscow Oblast, 5 in Kaluga, 4 in Lipetsk, 3 in… pic.twitter.com/y21AFh4d21 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

Moscow attack: refinery and thermoelectric power station

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed multiple drone interceptions throughout the night. Sobyanin stated that debris damaged a technical facility at a Moscow oil refinery, causing a “local fire” that was being extinguished. However, local residents shared a video showing a drone flying unhindered before its final approach to the facility and the strike, contradicting official claims of successful interception.

Drone successfully hits Moscow oil refinery after Russians fail to destroy it using firearms The assault targeted multiple Russian regions.https://t.co/WRCkbxV5Mp

📹TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/tDNtYE2ISQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

The Moscow Oil Refinery (MNPP), a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, is a refining facility located in the Kapotnya district of Moscow. It began operations in 1938.

Russian state news agency TASS initially reported that the fire at the Moscow Oil Refinery in Kapotnya was given the highest complexity rating, but later downgraded it to the second level of complexity from the fifth.

Drone hit Gazpromneft's Moscow Oil Refinery, causing fire More drones targeted multiple locations across Moscow and its region, with authorities claiming multiple were shot down.

📹TG/Mash, Astra pic.twitter.com/mArt3IAU7B — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

In addition to the refinery, three drones allegedly attempted to attack the Kashirskaya thermal power plant in Moscow Oblast’s Kashira, according to the head of the city district and Russian state agencies TASS and RIA Novosti. A nighttime video from the facility shows an explosion.

Another drone attack targeted the Kashira thermoelectric power station south of Moscow Authorities claimed a drone crashed causing no damage or fires.

📹 TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/xbLAbdhNNn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

Tver power station and gas facility

Residents of Tver Oblast reported a fire at the Konakovskaya thermal power plant, according to the Russian news Telegram channel Astra. The oblast governor claimed that Russian air defense shot down five drones in the Konakovo area.

Two fires in Russia's Tver Oblast northwest of Moscow after drone strikes Russian sources say the Konakovo thermoelectric power station and a gas distribution facility were hit.

📹TG/Astra, exilenova, vchkogpu. pic.twitter.com/ip9ExuH6pk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

Astra shared videos showing two fires after a drone attack in Tver Oblast, targeting both the thermal power plant and a nearby gas distribution network. The gas facility is reportedly part of the main gas pipeline “KGMO-Konakovo.”

Other regions affected

Authorities in several Russian regions reported drone attacks. The governor of Kaluga Oblast stated that one drone, suppressed by electronic warfare systems, caught on a cell tower near a settlement in the Tarusa district, causing minor damage.

Yaroslavl Oblast was also reportedly attacked, with the governor claiming that a Ukrainian drone was intercepted on approach to Yaroslavl. Local residents reported that entry and exit from Yaroslavl were blocked during the attack.

Drone engine sound in Voronezh Oblast last night The governor claimed the "grass" caught fire after a drone debris crash (Russia's MoD claimed 28 were destroyed in the region). So far, we don't have reports about any damage in the region.

📹TG/Astra pic.twitter.com/KpFjci1r1z — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 1, 2024

Impact on air traffic

Due to restrictions on departures at Moscow region airports, a total of 74 flights were delayed, according to Rosaviatsiya. As of 10:00, all airports were reportedly operating normally.

The Ukrainian side has not commented on these reports. The information coming from Russian sources and has not been independently verified.

Related: