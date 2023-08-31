Russia sees another barrage of drone and missile attacks overnight

On 31 August, Russian officials reported more nighttime drone attacks inside Russia, only a day after at least six Russian regions were targeted in similar incidents, CNBC reports.

Russian authorities blame Ukraine for the drone attacks against its territory, but Kyiv did not officially confirm its involvement in the strikes.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobianin claimed Russian air defenses had destroyed a drone flying toward the capital, and no damage was caused. Meanwhile, the incident reportedly caused delays to dozens of flights at Moscow’s airports.

The head of the Russian occupation authorities in Ukraine’s Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said air defense forces had shot down a cruise missile in Crimea’s eastern part.

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast bordering Ukraine from the north, claimed that two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down.

Earlier, overnight on 29/30 August, Russia saw the largest one-way attack drone targeting military facilities deep inside Russia.

