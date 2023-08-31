Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Russia says it shot down cruise missile over Crimea – CNN

byOlena Mukhina
31/08/2023
1 minute read
Bryansk fuel depots
Oil depots on fire in Bryansk, Russia, on the morning of 25 April 2022. Screenshot from a social media video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 30 August, Russian officials said air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile over Crimea and two drones over the Bryansk Oblast that borders northeastern Ukraine, as per CNN.

“Air defense forces shot down a cruise missile in the eastern part of Crimea. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” Sergey Aksyonov, Russia-installed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. His advisor, Oleg Kryuchkov, said the fragments of the missile set the grass in the field on fire.

In addition, Aleksandr Bogomaz, governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, said aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle drones were shot down in the region, adding there were no casualties or damage.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts