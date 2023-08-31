Russia says it shot down cruise missile over Crimea – CNN

On 30 August, Russian officials said air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile over Crimea and two drones over the Bryansk Oblast that borders northeastern Ukraine, as per CNN.

“Air defense forces shot down a cruise missile in the eastern part of Crimea. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only official sources of information,” Sergey Aksyonov, Russia-installed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. His advisor, Oleg Kryuchkov, said the fragments of the missile set the grass in the field on fire.

In addition, Aleksandr Bogomaz, governor of Russia’s Bryansk Oblast, said aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle drones were shot down in the region, adding there were no casualties or damage.