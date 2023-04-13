Russia to use Crimea as launchpad to invade Ukraine again if Ukraine doesn’t take it back – Ukraine FM

Real peace in Ukraine will only be achieved by restoring its borders and it taking back Crimea, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on 13 April, addressing the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest via video link, CNN reports.

“Real peace means restoring the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine. Real peace means a safe homeland for the targeted people in the Ukrainian Crimea,” he said.

“Real peace means grain ships in the Black Sea, not warships. The world under the rule of international law, rather than force is what real peace means. That is what we’re fighting for,” Kuleba added.

According to the minister, if Russia keeps Crimea, it will “use it as a launchpad to invade Ukraine once again and take full control of the Black Sea.” That is why Ukraine should liberate its entire territory including Crimea, “and that is why we are today calling for a demilitarization of the Black Sea so that peaceful law-abiding countries can once again use the shared sea to trade travel, and live freely without fear of Russian warships,” Kuleba added.

The second (official) day of the First Black Sea Security Conference within the International Crimea Platform, which convened in Bucharest representatives from more than 50 countries and organizations, kicked off on 13 April.

