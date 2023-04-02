Ukraine’s NSDC Secretary Danilov unveils 12 Crimea deoccupation steps

Oleksii Danilov, Ukraine's NSDC Secretary, has outlined 12 steps for the de-occupation of Crimea, an illustrative image/ Source: galinfo.com.ua

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), has outlined 12 steps for the de-occupation of Crimea. These steps are being developed by the NSDC staff with the participation of a vast array of specialists and experts, as stated in the NSDC Secretary’s official Facebook account.

“I would like to outline in broad strokes, for the Moscow garbage, how Ukraine will liberate Crimea. The NSDC staff is developing a comprehensive, legally-verified plan with the involvement of a wide range of specialists and experts, which will be reflected in the new version of the strategy for the liberation of Crimea,” stated Danilov.

The design and location of the “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself” monument in Crimea will be subject to public discussion. In addition to criminal prosecution for collaboration and treason, a lustration mechanism of personal assessment is being developed. It will determine the level of responsibility and degree of involvement of specific individuals, such as Ukrainian citizens and Crimean residents explicitly, in supporting the activities of occupation administrations. The mechanism will include restrictions on the right to vote and be elected. The Ukrainian courts will determine whether or not government employees, judges, prosecutors, law enforcement officers, and other persons’ categories who, as of 2014, worked for the Ukrainian authorities, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Ministry of Defense, and so forth, and after February 2014 served under the Russian occupation authorities are criminally liable for their actions. However, if they are not, they will lose their state pensions and be barred from working for Ukrainian government agencies and local governing bodies. The unconditional and total extradition of all persons suspected of high treason and other criminal offenses, both Ukrainian and Russian citizens, involved in war crimes (international crimes with no statute of limitations – genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity) committed on the territory of our state [Ukraine-ed.], and in Crimea in particular, is guaranteed by Russia or another entity claiming legal succession. Journalists, media professionals, and other experts and propagandists who aided in the occupation, the militarization of children’s education, and the incitement of hatred against Ukraine, Ukrainians, Crimean Tatars, and other nationalities deserve particular scrutiny. Their crimes will be the subject of investigations by Ukrainian and, if necessary, international law enforcement. Russian citizens who illegally entered the Crimean peninsula after February 2014 must immediately leave Ukraine’s territory within the allotted and specified by law timeframe. Real estate transactions made per non-Ukrainian law after February 2014 are considered null and void, per a law that has been in effect for the past nine years. Ukraine’s citizens retain their ownership rights to the property. If it is misappropriated or nationalized, the property is returned to its rightful owners. As part of the damage compensation program, the Kerch transport crossing in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea will be demolished to ensure complete freedom of navigation. To counteract the long-term effects of Russian propaganda on the public consciousness of a portion of the Crimean peninsula’s population, a comprehensive “detoxification” program will be implemented. Specifically, utilizing the experience of applying effective denazification methods in Germany during the 1940s, including the participation of identified groups of active supporters of the Russian occupation in public works to rebuild destroyed Ukrainian cities; the participation (for those found guilty of such crimes by a court) in the exhumation and reburial of victims of Russian aggression; the provision of the broadest possible access to information regarding the Putin regime’s crimes Establishing a factual database of Russian crimes committed against Ukrainian citizens who resisted the occupation. Restoring Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar activists’ rights. All Ukrainian citizens, Crimean Tatars, and Ukrainians who have been persecuted by Russia on politically motivated grounds since 2014 must be released immediately. They also must be compensated for the moral damage caused. Given its role and significance within the ruscist ideology, the system of negative myth-making and rewriting history, the so-called “city of Russian glory” Sevastopol (whose “glory,” in particular, consists of sinking its fleet without entering battle) to be renamed “Object No. 6.” Later, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to select a new name for the city. It could possibly become Akhtiar.

Tags: Crimea deoccupation, Crimes of the Russian occupation regime in Crimea, Russian occupation, Ukraine