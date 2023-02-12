Ukraine security chief Danilov insists Russia must be “decolonized” after Ukraine’s victory

Ukraine's NSDC (RNBO) chief Oleksiy Danilov. Photo: RNBO
Danilov believes that Russia’s disintegration and its disappearance as an integral actor in history and politics can become a safeguard against Russia’s imperial and post-imperial encroachments, ensuring the non-repetition of Russia’s attempts to finally resolve the “Ukrainian issue.”
After Ukraine’s military victory, Danilov believes, Russia’s internal decolonization is needed that should be a complex, well-thought-out effort, which would include several thematic tracks:
- working out possible scenarios of internal disintegration of the Russian Federation;
- holding consultations and developing plans to minimize the risks of uncontrolled proliferation of weapons of mass destruction;
- developing a political strategy for interaction with new political territorial entities;
- drafting an economic model of interaction taking into account the potential and capabilities of new trade entities;
- establishing contacts and training administrations of national and regional republics;
- developing the civil society support network; creating and popularizing media platforms to support anti-colonial movements within Russia;
- working out the system of lustration, search, and extradition to Ukrainian and international law enforcement of war criminals, traitors, and collaborators;
- implementing the mechanism of war-related damage compensation to Ukraine from the former Russia.
