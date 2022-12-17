Explosions happened in Russian Kursk, Belgorod, and occupied Crimea — 24 channel

Latest news Ukraine

Explosions happened in Russian Kursk, Belgorod, and occupied Crimea. The first reports about this appeared after midnight on 17 December, Ukrainian 24 channel reports, referring to locals and local telegram groups.

Russian propaganda channels write about an alleged “sabotage” in Crimea that could have damaged fuel trucks and military equipment. However, this information still needs confirmation. At the same time, locals in Belgorod write that ammunition fragments damaged their cars.

It is also likely that some Russian missiles didn’t reach Ukraine and fell down over Russia. One such confirmed case was reported from the Yelansky district of Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, where the Russian missile fell down during the yesterday’s Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine.

So far Russian officials didn’t comment on explosions, and neither did they mention their usual remarks about “the work of air defense.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags