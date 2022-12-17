Explosions happened in Russian Kursk, Belgorod, and occupied Crimea — 24 channel

Explosions happened in Russian Kursk, Belgorod, and occupied Crimea. The first reports about this appeared after midnight on 17 December, Ukrainian 24 channel reports, referring to locals and local telegram groups.

Russian propaganda channels write about an alleged “sabotage” in Crimea that could have damaged fuel trucks and military equipment. However, this information still needs confirmation. At the same time, locals in Belgorod write that ammunition fragments damaged their cars.

It is also likely that some Russian missiles didn’t reach Ukraine and fell down over Russia. One such confirmed case was reported from the Yelansky district of Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, where the Russian missile fell down during the yesterday’s Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine.



One of the Russian missiles didn't reach Ukraine and fell down in the Yelansky district of Russia's Volgograd Oblast 📷via https://t.co/rU7EbHk5e0, https://t.co/rNVQRfwChU pic.twitter.com/0mqCxoZwm0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 16, 2022

So far Russian officials didn’t comment on explosions, and neither did they mention their usual remarks about “the work of air defense.”