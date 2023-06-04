Ukraine reportedly deploys Belgian weapons to help insurgents in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, Foreign Ministry says – media

Russian Volunteer Corps following the Raid on Belgorod Oblast. Photo from their Telegram Channel

The government of Belgium will ask Ukraine to give explanations related to the latest reports that say Kyiv supplies Russian insurgents in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast with Belgian weapons, as per Het Laatste Nieuws.

According to a source from the Foreign Ministry of Belgium, weapons were transferred to Ukraine with a clear objective: to support its defense efforts against Russian aggression on its territory and enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian Army. The supplies were provided under the terms of contracts signed by both parties. The source emphasized that the weapons were never intended to be transferred to isolated factions with internal Russian interests.

On 22 May, explosions were heard in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and later it was reported that Russian volunteers had arrived in the oblast. The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine (HUR) said that exclusively Russian citizens were conducting an operation on the territory of the Russian Federation to “create a security strip” to protect Ukrainian civilians from shelling and missile attacks launched in the region.

