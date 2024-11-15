Eng
Russian sources claim GMLRS rockets were downed, but at least one hit a military equipment site.
15/11/2024
facility russia's belgorod damaged allegedly ukrainian missiles 14 november 2024 telegram/pepel photo_2024-11-14_14-07-20
The facility in Russia’s Belgorod damaged by allegedly Ukrainian missiles on 14 November 2024. Photo: Telegram/Pepel Belgorod.
Alleged Ukrainian rocket strike injures six Russian soldiers in Belgorod

On 14 November, the Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted Russia’s Belgorod using HIMARS, while the rockets were allegedly shot down by air defense forces, Russian Telegram channel Astra reports, citing its sources from emergency services in Belgorod Oblast. As a result, six Russian military personnel and one civilian were wounded, the source said on 15 November.

Since January, Ukraine has escalated drone strikes on Russia, focusing on airfields, ammunition and equipment depots, fuel storage, and oil refineries in western regions. When targets fall within a 60-km range, Ukraine also employs GMLRS rockets. These attacks aim to disrupt Russian military supply chains, damage critical infrastructure, and increase the domestic cost of war for Russia.

Local Russia Telegram channel Pepel Belgorod said the attack hit a military equipment site on Sadovaya Street in Belgorod. Local media initially published photos showing damaged military vehicles, but later removed these from their feeds, the Ukrainian military portal Militarnyi notes.

Photos of the strike location, taken by eyewitnesses, show several military Ural trucks parked near the targeted building. Satellite images of the attacked military facility also reveal visible military equipment. Militarnyi says the specific type of munition used remains unclear, with published photos indicating the munition struck the building’s roof.

Sources claim the attack was a targeted strike on a military facility, rather than a random rocket barrage. This is supported by the fact that other missiles landed near the military site on Sadovaya and Shershnevaya streets.

The damaged facility in Belgorod. Source: Google Earth, via Militarnyi

The incident comes days after a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone struck a residential building in Belgorod on 11 November, injuring two people. The reasons for the drone’s deflection are unclear, but it may have been shot down by Russian air defenses or the drone operators could have used wrong pre-programmed flight data, as per Militarnyi.

