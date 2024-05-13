Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian army mistakenly bombs Belgorod in another friendly fire incident

Russia’s Belgorod Oblast has been a frequent launch point for attacks on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
13/05/2024
2 minute read
Russian army mistakenly bombs Belgorod in another friendly fire incident
Impact site of Russian FAB-500 bomb in Belgorod suburb. Photo: Ostorozhno, Novosti
Russian army mistakenly bombs Belgorod in another friendly fire incident

The Russian army accidentally dropped a FAB-500 bomb on its own territory in Belgorod, according to reports from local residents to emergency services. 

Belgorod Oblast has been a frequent staging ground for attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv.

The heavy bomb landed near a residential area in Razumnoye-54 on the city outskirts, embedding itself in the ground without detonating, RFE/RL reported. Authorities plan to evacuate nearby residents as a precaution.

Ukrainian publication Defense Express analyzed that the bomb likely had a UMPK guidance kit, turning it into a precision-guided munition. 

“Failure to deploy the wings in this kit is a fairly common situation,” Defense Express claims.

Defense Express has geolocated the aerial bomb that fell in Belgorod. Photo: Defense Express

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channels reported that there were actually two bombs dropped.

“Preliminarily, the first munition fell yesterday evening, and the second one early in the morning a few dozen meters from residential houses on Vereskovaya Street,” wrote the Telegram channel Ostorozhno, Novosti (Beware, News).

This follows a May 12 incident where an apartment entrance collapsed in Belgorod, killing 19. Russia blamed Ukrainian shelling, but independent analysts noted the blast pattern suggested an internal detonation.

OSINT analyst Oliver Alexander noted that the facade of the building, where the entrance collapsed, appears to be parallel to the border between Russia and Ukraine, based on satellite images. Thus, the outer side of the building faces Russian territory, while the inner courtyard side faces Ukraine. The explosion occurred on the outer “Russian” side of the building.

The Russian publication Pepel (Ashes) comes to similar conclusions, noting that on the side facing Ukraine, most windows remain intact, while on the “Russian” side, there are no intact windows left.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts