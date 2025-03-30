Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

North Korean POWs in Ukraine reveal 40-hectare Seoul replica military base just 65 km from South Korean border

byOlena Mukhina
30/03/2025
3 minute read
north korea
North Korean troops. Illustrative photo. Credit: Ukrainian World Congress
North Korean POWs in Ukraine reveal 40-hectare Seoul replica military base just 65 km from South Korean border

Captured North Korean soldiers in Ukraine have revealed that Pyongyang operates a military training base designed to resemble Seoul and other major South Korean cities, according to LRT.

Moscow is transferring military technologies to Pyongyang in exchange for the deployment of South Korean troops to fight against Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine reported that Pyongyang had initially sent 12,000 soldiers to Russia, while Seoul’s estimate was more conservative, at 11,000. These troops played an active role in Russia’s ultimately successful effort to push Ukrainian forces out of most of their bridgehead in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

South Korean lawmaker Yoo Young-won, who recently visited Ukraine and met with two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs), learned that the base is located in Koksan County, North Hwanghae Province, just 65 km from the Demilitarized Zone.

“This is a Defense Ministry training ground. The base features geographic layouts and buildings replicating Seoul’s Jongno District, as well as Busan, Daegu, Jeonju, and Jeju Island,” said a POW named Ri.

Radio Free Asia analyzed satellite imagery and supports these claims. Jacob Bogle, a satellite imagery expert, noted that the 3.5 km by 1.5 km facility includes a 40-hectare mock city divided into four sections for urban warfare training. Most structures are simple, single-story buildings, with a handful of two-story models. Many appear unfinished or are hollow training replicas.

Analysis suggests that construction of the Seoul mock-up began in 2020, replacing a standard military training site. In September 2024, Kim Jong-un personally inspected the Koksan base, where he reportedly gave instructions to troops.

South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam declined to comment in detail but said the discovery is “further proof that North Korea has not abandoned its ambitions to invade the South.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts