North Korean POWs in Ukraine reveal 40-hectare Seoul replica military base just 65 km from South Korean border

Captured North Korean soldiers in Ukraine have revealed that Pyongyang operates a military training base designed to resemble Seoul and other major South Korean cities, according to LRT.

Moscow is transferring military technologies to Pyongyang in exchange for the deployment of South Korean troops to fight against Ukraine. Previously, Ukraine reported that Pyongyang had initially sent 12,000 soldiers to Russia, while Seoul’s estimate was more conservative, at 11,000. These troops played an active role in Russia’s ultimately successful effort to push Ukrainian forces out of most of their bridgehead in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

South Korean lawmaker Yoo Young-won, who recently visited Ukraine and met with two North Korean prisoners of war (POWs), learned that the base is located in Koksan County, North Hwanghae Province, just 65 km from the Demilitarized Zone.

“This is a Defense Ministry training ground. The base features geographic layouts and buildings replicating Seoul’s Jongno District, as well as Busan, Daegu, Jeonju, and Jeju Island,” said a POW named Ri.

Radio Free Asia analyzed satellite imagery and supports these claims. Jacob Bogle, a satellite imagery expert, noted that the 3.5 km by 1.5 km facility includes a 40-hectare mock city divided into four sections for urban warfare training. Most structures are simple, single-story buildings, with a handful of two-story models. Many appear unfinished or are hollow training replicas.

Analysis suggests that construction of the Seoul mock-up began in 2020, replacing a standard military training site. In September 2024, Kim Jong-un personally inspected the Koksan base, where he reportedly gave instructions to troops.

South Korean Defense Ministry Spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam declined to comment in detail but said the discovery is “further proof that North Korea has not abandoned its ambitions to invade the South.”

Related: