Ukraine intel confirms Ukrainian drone attack on Russian aircraft factory

On 1 October, several explosive drones hit an aircraft factory in the western-Russian city of Smolensk. A Ukrainian spy agency confirms the strike and says it has disrupted the production of Kh-59 cruise missiles.
byYuri Zoria
02/10/2023
1 minute read
kh-59 missiles
Russia’s air-launched Kh-59 cruise missiles. Source: Suspilne
On 2 October, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency confirmed a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian aircraft factory producing air-launched cruise missiles.

“Strike drones attacked a Russian aircraft factory where Kh-59 missiles were produced. On 1 October 2023, a strike on the Smolensk Aviation Plant disrupted the production of X-59 missiles of various modifications,” the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

The HUR says three of the four drones hit the targets, causing “significant damage to the production facilities” of the military plant, according to “confirmed reports.”

The Kh-59 Ovod is Russia’s air-launched cruise missile with a two-stage solid-fuel propulsion system and a 200 km range.

According to the intelligence agency, the Kh-59 air-to-surface missile in its Kh-59MK2 modification with a range of up to 280 km is one of the missiles that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often use against military and civilian targets in Ukraine, with the oblasts of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson suffering the most from the use of such weapons.

On 1 October, various media reports claimed that explosive drones had attacked the cities of Smolensk, Adler, and Sochi in Russia.

