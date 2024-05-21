Eng
Esp

A convoy of 20 vehicles donated to Ukraine through London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme arrived over the weekend, with more expected to follow, according to The Guardian.
byOlena Mukhina
21/05/2024
Pickup come back alive foundation
Pickup trucks bought for the Ukrainian military by the Come Back Alive Foundation
The Guardian: Convoy of donated Ulez vehicles finally arrives in Ukraine, more expected soon

A convoy of 20 vehicles donated to Ukraine through London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) scrappage scheme arrived over the weekend, and more will arrive soon, a charity said, according to The Guardian. 

Ulez is an Ultra Low Emission Zone, a standard in London for vehicle emissions. If motorists want to scrap vehicles that don’t meet these standards, they can now donate them to Ukraine. The scheme is supposed to encourage Londoners to buy Ulez-compliant cars, improving the capital’s air quality – and avoiding daily charges of £12.50 for driving in London.

Since the program was approved, more than 100 vehicles have been donated to Ukraine, with around half delivered so far. Many criticized the London authorities for slowing the decision to transfer the cars Kyiv needs amid Russia’s war. 

British Ukrainian Aid, which is operating the scheme, said 13 more vehicles are coming to the country for medical and humanitarian purposes. The charity urged more London residents to donate their vehicles under the scheme to save the lives of Ukrainians on the frontlines and in settlements regularly attacked by Russia. 

Earlier, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan rejected a proposal to send scrapped cars to Ukraine. Car for Ukraine, a volunteer initiative delivering vehicles to the front line, condemned the decision, citing a “lack of political courage” and emphasizing the opportunity to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Critics, including senior Tory MPs, deemed the decision “outrageous,” with some arguing that it hampers the ability to help Ukraine during a difficult time. Later, Khan changed the decision. However, most of the Ulez vehicles still stay in the UK.

