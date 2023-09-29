Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

SBU: Ukrainian drone strikes down stealth Russian radar station

Ukrainian officials are mocking Russian military capabilities after their drone apparently evaded defenses to knock out a radar station
byAlya Shandra
29/09/2023
2 minute read
Kasta radiolocation station
The Kasta radiolocation station. File photo
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

A Ukrainian drone has reportedly destroyed a Russian Kasta radar station near the village of Gory in Russia’s Kursk Oblast bordering Ukraine. According to an anonymous source in Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) speaking to the Ukrainian news outlet LIGA.net  and Ukrainska Pravda, the strike took place on 28 September, ahead of Ukraine’s strike at a power station in nearby Kursk.

Possibly, the disabling of the radar station is what enabled the 29 September drone strike, which led to a blackout of Russian military objects around the station.

Ukraine drone strike on Kursk
Giryi, Kusk Oblast, on a map

The source stated that “the Russian air defense has been slightly blinded” by this attack. They mocked claims that the Kasta radar could detect even stealth aircraft, asking “why did the SBU drone manage to slip by it?”

Ukraine destroys kasta radar
Photo of the camouflaged radar station given to LIGA by its source

The Kasta-2E2 radar is designed for 360-degree detection and tracking of airborne targets, even at very low altitudes. Russia claims it can identify the trajectory and provide targeting data to surface-to-air missile systems. 

String of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s bordering regions

The Oblasts of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk have been lately reeling from Ukrainian attacks.

On 8 September, a drone crashed into a microelectronics plant in Bryansk. On 26 September, another SBU drone dropped an explosive on a power station in Kursk, blacking out seven villages. 

On 24 September, a Ukrainian drone hit the FSB building in Kursk, and a Ukrainian UAV force-landed at the airfield in Khalino detonated, killing and injuring air force officers.

On 26 September, a blackout was caused by a Ukrainian SBU drone attack on the village of Snagost in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Russian officials in Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod have complained of frequent explosions and drone attacks. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility but appears intent on disrupting Russian logistics and infrastructure.

Frontline report: Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk oblasts reel from Ukrainian strikes

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts